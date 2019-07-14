Significant drop in stone pelting incidents: Officials

July 14, 2019 | PTI

Stone pelting incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have come down significantly from a high of over 2,600 in 2016 to barely a few dozen in the first half of 2019, officials said Sunday.

The arrests of stone pelters also have come down from over 10,500 to just about a hundred.

According to the Home Ministry statistics, there were 2,653 incidents of stone pelting in 2016 for which 10,571 miscreants were arrested by police.

However, among the arrested just 276 were sent to jail and others were let off with warnings.