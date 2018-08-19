Sigh of relief for patients as DH Anantnag starts fixed orthodontic treatment

Srinagar:
Fixed orthodontic treatment has been started at District Hospital Anantnag. Dento-facial Orthopedics (commonly known as Orthodontics) is an advanced oral health care procedure that deals primarily with malpositioned teeth and jaws, their diagnosis, prevention and correction. The services will be a boon for the young patients of South Kashmir who cannot afford the treatment in private sector as the treatment is too costly. Earlier the facility was only available at Government Dental College Srinagar. The service at District Hospital Anantnag is being rendered by Dental Unit of the hospital headed Dr Mudasir Khan (Consultant, Orthodontist). Anantnag hosptial is the third District Hospital in State to start fixed ortho treatment after JLNM & District Hospital Pulwama.
Meanwhile Radio Visio Graphy (RVG) has been installed at Dental Section of District Hospital Pulwama which will help the doctors to upgrade conservative treatment services for the patients availing the services.
Dr. Saleem ur Rehman, Director General Health Services, Kashmir said the department is focused to upgrade Oral Health Services across Kashmir Division and in that context upgradation of all Dental Sections is going on as per the Oral Health Checklist already issued. He also stated the Directorate has framed a proposal policy of enhancing Dental Surgeon posts at health institutes which willl be submittedt to the Government shortly. He further stressed that strict measures are being taken to curb quackery for better patient care.