SIE Srinagar observes World Braille Day

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 04:
The State Institute of Education (SIE) Srinagar Friday organized a brainstorming conference involving the visually impaired persons here to mark World Braille Day.
At the event rich tributes were paid to Louis Braille for the invention of Braille script which helped the visually impaired people to read and write and feel themselves at par with their fellow beings.
The programme was organised by Sami ul HaqWani (visually impaired scholar) and a teacher from Kupwara.
The event began with a melodious Naat of Hijaz Bhawan followed by welcome address by Mir Bashir, Research officer SIE.
Aliya Habib and Absar Ahmad informed the gathering about the history of Braille. They emphasized that everyone is entitled to the equal opportunities regardless of his/her physical ability.
Inspirational films were screened to lift the moral of gathering that mostly comprising visually challenged persons.
The problems and obstacles faced by this section of society were projected by Hijaz Bhavan.
Ab Raaheed Bhat, State president All J&K Handicap Association and MrsQurat ul Ain Resource Person SDRC also put forth their point of view.
Visually impaired students Asif Ahmad and Musavir Ahmad were felicitated for scoring distinctions in the recently held board exams.
The programme culminated with the distribution of certificates among the participants.
The Joint Director SIE Mehboob Hussain thanked the participants and the staff of SIE to make this event a success.