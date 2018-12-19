SIE organizes workshop on brain profiling

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 18:
State Institute of Education (SIE), Kashmir organized a three- day workshop on ‘Brain Profiling and one to one Counseling’ here at HSS Kothibagh.
The workshop, inaugurated by JD Trainings/Principal SIE Kashmir Mehboob Hussain, was organized under Samagra Shiksha.
Director School Education Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo was the chief guest on the occasion.
Around 85 students from various schools of Srinagar District participated in the program.
The audience was informed that the program shall be carried out in all the 22 districts of State.
On the occasion of valedictory function, a book authored by Dr. Kobus Neething, Dr. Racher Rutherford, Dr. Shankar Goenka “Very Smart Parents” was released by the Director School Education Kashmir.