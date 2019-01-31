SIE Kashmir organises workshop on ‘Kids Personal Safety Education’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 30:
State Institute of Education (SIE) Kashmir Wednesday organized one day experiential workshop on ‘Kids safety’ in which children between age group of 2-13 participated.
Giving a practical shape to the slogan, State Institute of Education (SIE) Kashmir took an initiative to make the vulnerable section of the society aware about their protection and safeguarding by organizing the workshop at its campus.
In a statement SIE spokesperson said the idea behind this event was that children are precious & need to be alert to the type of malicious people looking for opportunities to abuse and exploit them.
Various audio-visual aids were used and activities done involving all the children to make them aware about the evil that looms large in the society. Children were given firsthand experience about the first aid and disaster management.
DSEK G. N. Itoo graced the event and appreciated and welcomed this drive which is the need of the hour. He further applauded Dr Rabia, Rubeena, Ifath, Sabahat, Javid Kirmani and Mir Shabir for their dedication and research in this regard.
Special emphasis was given on child sexual abuse (identifying predictors and safeguarding yourself and others)
On the occasion, a signature campaign was also held by the kids to make personal safety education as part of the associated curriculum.