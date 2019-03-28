SIE Kashmir observes World Theatre Day

March 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

World Theatre Day 2019 was today observed at SIE Kashmir, Bemina Srinagar. DRGs from all the districts of Kashmir division performed the Street Play "Dandi March".

On this occasion Mehboob Hussain, Joint Director Trainings/Principal, SIE Kashmir said that Theatre is an essential part of our culture. “We should preserve it by including it in our co-curricular activities. In this growing era of technology where the online streaming platforms are gaining momentum and giving users utmost comfort, one should not forget that theatre is special in its own way and should also be appreciated,” he said.

