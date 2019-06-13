SIE, DSS J&K holds training progs for Masters, Teachers

June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In order to enhance the teaching skills of in-service Masters and Teachers, the State Institute of Education Jammu, in collaboration with Directorate of Samagra Shiksha J&K, organized training programmes here today.

The events were inaugurated by Vice Principal SIE Jammu Surinder Kumar in presence of Field Advisors and Research Officers of SIE Jammu.

These training programmes will provide an opportunity to the trainees to develop their skills in conformity with the guidelines of MHRD/ NCERT, keeping a balance with the specific class-room needs. The target of this initiative is to train about 100 Masters and Teachers, 50 each in English & Hindi, of which 5 in each subject are from every district of Jammu Division. These 5 day programmes with effect from 12.06.2019 to 16.06.2019 will lay thrust on activity and skill based learning. Besides, trained Resource Persons have been engaged to impart the latest teaching methodology and skills with an aim to enhance quality of education in the districts of Jammu Division.