SIE, BOSE exams as per schedule

Published at October 25, 2018 12:10 AM 0Comment(s)324views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 24:

All the exams to be conducted by State Institute of Education (SIE) and Board of School Education (BOSE) Thursday would be conducted as per schedule, officials said.
An Education department official said the class 8th and 9th exams to be conducted by SIE would be held as per schedule.
He said the department would make arrangement for supplementary exams in case any student couldn’t appear in exams tomorrow.
The officials of J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) have also decided to conduct the class 12th exams as per schedule tomorrow. “There is no change in the schedule,” he said.

