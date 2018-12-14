Sidiqui visits families of militants killed at Mujgund

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 13:
Tehreek-e-Muzahamat delegation led by party Chairman Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui and comprised of Sheikh Musaib, Reyaz Ahmed and Muhammad Rafiq on Thursday visited families of the militants killed at Mujgund.
In a statement, party spokesperson said the delegation offered condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families of Sakib Bilal at Parraypora Hajin and Mudasir Rashid at Mir Mohalla Hajin. The spokesperson said while addressing the people present there Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui termed the militants as brave hearts and said their sacrifices are huge and priceless. Hailing the courage and patience of bereaved families he said, “Whole nation is with them as they have suffered hugely in terms of struggle and sacrifices of their dear sons.”
Appealing for respect and honor of these sufferings Siddiqui said, “We should remain cautious and conscious about these sacrifices at the individual and collective level so that no harm is caused to our sacred cause.”