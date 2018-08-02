About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Sidhu to attend Imran Khan's swearing-in

Published at August 02, 2018 12:23 PM 0Comment(s)1725views


Sidhu to attend Imran Khan

Press Trust of India

Chandigarh

Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said today that he has accepted the invitation extended by Imran Khan for attending his swearing-in ceremony as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.


"It is (a) great honour, I accept the invitation. Men of genius are admired, men of power are feared, but men of character are trusted. Khan Sahab is a man of character. He can be trusted. Sportsmen build bridges, break barriers, unite people," Sidhu said in a statement issued here.

Sidhu was among other personalities who had reportedly been invited by Khan to attend his oath-taking ceremony. Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has emerged as the single-largest party in the National Assembly after last week's general election in the neighbouring country. 

Khan had said he would take oath as Pakistan's prime minister on August 11.

