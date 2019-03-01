Sidhu bats for dialogue with Pak

PTIChandigarh, Feb 28:
Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu Thursday insisted that dialogue and diplomatic pressure will count for in seeking a long-term solution to “terror outfits operating across the border”.
"I stand by my conviction that dialogue and diplomatic pressure will count for a great deal in seeking a long-term solution to the presence and practice of terror outfits that operate within and across the border," the cricketer-turned-politician said in a two-page statement titled "We have a choice."
"The solution to terror is peace, development and progress and not unemployment, hatred and fear," he said.
The Congress leader's statement came a day after his friend and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan talked peace and invited India for a dialogue amid escalations across the border.
On both sides of the border, tacticians are planning for the worst, he said, adding that they must think the worst of one another, because only in thinking the worst, do they believe that they can protect and defend.
"But this belief is a mirage," he said.
He said, "Fear has been among us these last days, an unwelcome guest".
It is easy to think the worst of the other, but it does not make us safer, he added.
"I stand by my country. I am the son of a freedom fighter, and the true test of my patriotism is courage. I stand against the fear that keeps many of us silent," he said.
He said he stood deeply by the principle he held that a community cannot be blamed for the actions of a few.