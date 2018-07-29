SIC penalises Ramban BDO for not replying to RTI request

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, July 28:
State Information Commission (SIC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 10000 against former Public Information Officer (PIO) at Gool Ramban, Bahar Ahmad Wani for failing to respond to an RTI request in which details of the population of Panchayat Constituencies was sought.
SIC Commissioner Mohammad Ashraf Mir, while listening to the case filed by the appellant Ahmad Din Lohar S/o Late Haji Ghulam Rasool R/o Gool Ramban against Public Information Officer/BDO Gool contending therein that the PIO has not furnished the information to him within the period specified in section 7(1) of the J&K Right to Information Act, 2009 in response to his RTI request dated 06-03-2017.
SIC said, “Any lenient view in this matter would only encourage infringement and transgression of the provisions of J&K RTI Act, 2009 at the hands of PIOs and would obstruct and frustrate effective implementation of the Act in the State.”
“The Commission accordingly felt that this was a fit case for imposition of penalty on the then PIO/BDO, Gool Bahar Ahmad Wani for denying the information to the applicant Ahmad Din Lohar (appellant) within the period specified in section 7(1) of the RTI Act,” SIC said while imposing penalty on Wani.
SIC reply to RTI also reads, “Accordingly, a show cause notice was served upon Bahar Ahmad Wani to explain why the penalty should not be imposed upon him for refusing the request for information of the appellant and he was also given an opportunity of being heard by the Commission before imposing any penalty on him.”
“A penalty of Rs 10000 is accordingly imposed upon Bahar Ahmad Wani, the then PIO/BDO, Gool and now BDO, Gundi Dharam, Ramban payable by him in person and deductible from his monthly salary,” SIC said.
It was also mentioned that “The Drawing & Disbursing Officer/District Panchayat Officer, Ramban is directed to deduct an amount of Rs 10000 from the salary of Bahar Ahmad Wani, BDO, Gundi Dharam immediately in two equal installments and deposit the same in the relevant Government Account.”
The SIC said that District Treasury Officer, Ramban is also directed not to honour/accept any salary bills from DDO/DPO, Ramban unless and until the said amount is deducted by him from the salary of Wani.
District Treasury Officer, Ramban and DPO, Ramban are also directed to submit a compliance report to the Commission as soon as the amount of penalty is realized.
Pertinently the then PIO/Block Development Officer Gool is working now as BDO Gundi Dharam, Ramban.
bhatriyaz.com@gmail.com