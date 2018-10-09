Shutdown, tight security on poll day

Mobile internet snapped, train services suspended
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Oct 08:
Coupled with heightened security arrangements, the shutdown called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) affected normal life in Valley on the first phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in Kashmir on Monday.
Although no restrictions were imposed by authorities, the contingents of police and paramilitary forces were deployed at various flash points in Srinagar and other parts of Valley to maintain tight vigil.
Armed with sophisticated weapons and anti-riot gears, the security personnel were keeping close watch on the movement of people.
All shops, business establishments, petrol pumps and educational institutions in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir remained closed today while public transport was off the roads. Due to the shutdown, the work in government offices and banks was affected. However, some private vehicles were plying.
The shutdown was called by JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik against holding of civic polls in the State.
The separatist leaders have asked people to boycott all phases of municipal and panchayat polls in the State.
In Srinagar, clashes broke out between youth and forces at Baghi Mehtab area after youth resorted to stone pelting at police and CRPF personnel, who were deployed in the area for poll duty.
The force personnel fired tear smoke shells to disperse the stone-pelting youths. The clashes continued for some time.
In view of the shutdown, authorities suspended train services between Baramulla and Banihal today due to security concerns.
Authorities also suspended mobile internet services in north and south Kashmir while the high speed mobile internet service was also barred in Srinagar.
The services were, however, restored in the evening.
