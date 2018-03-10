Shutdown, protests in Kishtwar against hotelier’s murder

Rising Kashmir NewsKishtwar
A shutdown amid peaceful protests is being observed in Kishtwar town on Saturday against the murder of a 45-year-old man who was shot dead by some persons behind Islamia Faridiya School in district last evening.
Locals sources said that shops and other business establishments in the area remained closed to protest against the murder.
The hotelier, Istiyaq Ahmad Dar son of Master Ghulam Rasool Dar of Semna colony was fired upon by some persons near Haider Sheikh Gate behind Islamia Faridiya School Kishtwar.
Dar, who also owned a shopping complex in the town, received bullet wounds in his head and was immediately shifted to the district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
The district Police Constituted a special investigation team to investigate the murder and it is headed by Superintendent of Police Parbeet Singh and its members include Dy SP Operations Kishtwar, Prosecuting Officer Mansoor Sheikh, Inspector Sameer Jillani, SHO Kishtwar and Inspector Haji Mohd Bashir SHO Chatroo.
Inspector General of Police, SD Singh Jamwal when contacted said that the man was fired upon from point blank range from a pistol.
Locals, who are protesting in the area amid shutdown, demanded identification of murderers and stern action against them.
Meanwhile, a team of doctors from Jammu arrived in Kishtwar and are performing post-mortem. The body will be handed over to legal heirs after medico-legal formalities. Dar is likely to be laid to rest after Zuhr prayers, they said. (GNS)
