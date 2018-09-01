Shutdown paralyses life for second day

Authorities impose restrictions in downtown, Friday prayers disallowed at Jamia
Clashes in Srinagar, Sopore
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Aug 31:
Normal life remained paralysed for the second consecutive day in Kashmir on Thursday due to unprecedented shutdown following a strike called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against the challenging of Article 35-A, the hearing of which was adjourned till the second week by the Supreme Court (SC).
Amid restrictions in downtown areas of Srinagar, people largely stayed indoors in view of the shutdown against the “tinkering” with the Article 35-A which provides special rights and privileges to Jammu Kashmir residents.
For the second day, restrictions remained imposed in areas falling within the police station jurisdiction of Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, Maharaj Gunj and Safa Kadal in downtown while partial restrictions were in place at Kralkhud and Maisuma areas of Srinagar uptown.
The contingents of police and CRPF men were deployed and temporary barricades placed on roads in downtown and other sensitive parts of Valley to maintain law and order and foil protests.
Authorities also disallowed weekly Friday congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid, Srinagar amid curbs around the Masjid.
Witnesses said all gates of the Masjid were locked and roads leading to it were sealed with barricades while people were not allowed to proceed toward the Masjid for mandatory Friday prayers.
Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said this was for the 11th time this year that Friday prayers were barred at Jamia Masjid.
“11th Friday’s so far this year of the lockdown of Jamia Masjid by imposing curfew & restrictions barring Muslims from offering Juma prayers there. These repressive measures will only strengthen our resolve to freedom not weaken us (sic),” Mirwaiz wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.
Meanwhile, clashes erupted between youth and government forces at Soura area of Srinagar after Friday prayers.
Witnesses said youth resorted to stone pelting at government forces who fired tear smoke shells to disperse the protestors.
Similarly, clashes between youth and government forces were also reported from Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans, youth clashed with the government forces near Jamia Masjid Sopore.
Meanwhile, a complete shutdown was observed across Kashmir Valley.
Shops, business establishments, fuel stations, most government and private offices remained completely closed in Srinagar and other district headquarters of Kashmir.
Local train service, which was suspended for security reasons, on Thursday continued to remain non-operational on Friday due to apprehensions of protests and clashes.
Roads remained deserted as public and private transport remained off the tracks, and even two-wheelers and three-wheelers were not visible on the roads across the Valley for the second day.
This is for the fourth time that an exemplary shutdown was observed against the attempts to scrap to tinker or dilute the special law.
The JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik had called for a strike on August 30 and 31 against the “tinkering” with the Article 35-A.
The JRL’s two-day strike was supported by the business fraternity, tourism player, lawyers and civil society members.
People in the State are seeking to dismiss the petitions challenging Article 35-A, according to which non-State residents are barred from buying or owning immovable property, having citizenship, or availing scholarship schemes and government jobs in the State.
On Thursday, Kashmir, parts of Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal observed shutdown against the slew of petitions that have been clubbed together in one main petition by SC, challenging the validity of Article 35-A.
Earlier, Kashmir and Chenab valley had observed a total strike on August 5 and 6 against the petitions challenging the article in the SC.
