Shutdown observed in Lal Chowk, Maisuma, Gaw Kadal, other areas

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 21:
A complete shutdown was on Monday observed in Lal Chowk, Maisuma, Gaw Kadal and its adjoining areas to mark the 29th anniversary of Gaw Kadal massacre, that several civilians dead on this day in the year 1990.
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik had called for a complete shutdown in Gaw Kadal and adjacent areas today against the Gaw Kadal massacre.
Eye witnesses told KNS that authorities had also imposed restrictions in and around Gaw Kadal, Maisuma and others areas.
All the shops and business establishments remained closed throughout the day in the areas including Mandir Bagh, Maisuma, Basant Bagh, Gaw Kadal, Red Cross Road, Exchange Road, Budshah Chowk, Abi Guzar, Residency Road, MA Road, Sarai Bala, Court Road, Koker Bazar, Hari Sigh High Street, Goni Khan and Polo View while as the traffic was also thin on the roads.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik was detained from his residence in this morning. Malik was scheduled to lead a protest rally today.