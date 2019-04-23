About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Shutdown observed in Kashmir on JRL's call

 

x (x)
 

Shutdown is being observed in several districts of Kashmir including Srinagar following a call given by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL).

The shops and business establishments in main commercial hubs in the city and towns remained closed on Tuesday.

Thin traffic is being observed on roads and public transport has been hit across the valley.

The train service in Kashmir was also suspended today by railway officials.

[Representational Pic]

 

