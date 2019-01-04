About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Shutdown in Tral, Awantipora against militant killings

Published at January 04, 2019 12:30 PM 0Comment(s)969views


Javid Sofi

Pulwama

A shutdown is being observed in Tral and Awantipora areas of South Kashmir's Pulwama district against killing of three militants in a gunfight with forces on Thursday Local residents informed that all shops remained closed and public transport too was off the roads.

Eyewitnesses said that barricades have been set up on roads to stop people from moving towards Charsoo village of Awantipora.

They said that despite restrictions and shutdown, thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers, held multiple times, for slain militants at Laribal, Tral and Charsoo.

On Thursday three militants Tawseef Ahmad Thoker, Zubair Ahmad Bhat, both  of Charsoo village and Shakoor Ahmad Parray of Laribal village were killed in a gunfight with forces at Gulshanpora village of Tral.

