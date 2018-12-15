About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Shutdown in south Kashmir, Srinagar and other parts of valley over Pulwama civilian killings

Published at December 15, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Spontaneous shutdown was observed in south Kashmir, Srinagar, and parts of Budgam following the killing of seven civilians by government forces in Sirnoo area of Pulwama district on Saturday.

Witnesses said soon after the news about the killings spread, there were spontaneous shutdowns in south Kashmir, Srinagar, and parts of Budgam district.

Shops were closed and roads were blocked by protestors.

Seven civilians were killed during clashes near gunfight site in Pulwama’s Sirnoo on Saturday.

