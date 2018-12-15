Shutdown in south Kashmir, Srinagar and other parts of valley over Pulwama civilian killings

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Spontaneous shutdown was observed in south Kashmir, Srinagar, and parts of Budgam following the killing of seven civilians by government forces in Sirnoo area of Pulwama district on Saturday.
Witnesses said soon after the news about the killings spread, there were spontaneous shutdowns in south Kashmir, Srinagar, and parts of Budgam district.
Shops were closed and roads were blocked by protestors.
Seven civilians were killed during clashes near gunfight site in Pulwama’s Sirnoo on Saturday.