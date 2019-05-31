Shutdown in Sopore's Zainageer against militant killings

May 31, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A shutdown is being observed in Zainageer belt of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday against the killings of two local militants in a gunfight on Thursday.

According to reports all the shops and other business establishments were shut while traffic was also off the roads in the area.

On Thursday two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants Asif Ahmad War son of Ghulam Nabi War of Warpora, Sopore and Naseer Ahmad Mir aka Tawseef son of Muhammad Yousuf of Shalpora Brath Kalan, Sopore were killed in a gunfight with the forces in Dangarpora area.