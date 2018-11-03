About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Shutdown in Sopore, Pampore, Arizal against militant killings

Published at November 03, 2018 12:21 PM 0Comment(s)873views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Shutdown is being observed on Saturday in Sopore town of north Kashmir, Pampore town of Pulwama and Arizal area of Budgam to mourn the killing of militants.

Witnesses said that all shops, business establishments are closed in Sopore while authorities had also ordered for closure of schools and colleges in the town following the killing of a militant in Handwara.

A Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen militant Naseer Ahmad Teli of Sopore was killed in a gunfight with government forces in Handwara on Friday.

Reports said shutdown was also being observed in Pampore town in south Kashmir and Arizal area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district against the killing of two militants.

Two militants Mohammad Amin Mir of Dragbal Pampore and Mukhtar Ahmad Khan of Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit were killed in a gunfight in Zagoo village of the district on Thursday.

 

