Shutdown in Sopore on second day against militant's killing

A shutdown is being observed on second day on Friday in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district against the killing of a local militant in a gunfight.
Shops, business establishments and private offices are closed while public transport is also affected in the town.
On Wednesday Mehraj-ud-Din Khan of New Colony was killed along with top Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Naveed Jatt in a gunfight at Kuthpora village in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
Meanwhile, authorities have ordered closure of educational institutions in the town as a precautionary measure.