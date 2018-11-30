About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Shutdown in Sopore on second day against militant's killing

Published at November 30, 2018 11:08 AM 0Comment(s)759views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A shutdown is being observed on second day on Friday in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district against the killing of a local militant in a gunfight.

Shops, business establishments and private offices are closed while public transport is also affected in the town.

On Wednesday Mehraj-ud-Din Khan of New Colony was killed along with top Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Naveed Jatt in a gunfight at Kuthpora village in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Meanwhile, authorities have ordered closure of educational institutions in the town as a precautionary measure.

