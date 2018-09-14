About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Shutdown in Sopore areas against killing of Hurriyat activist

Published at September 14, 2018 01:14 PM 0Comment(s)576views


Shutdown in Sopore areas against killing of Hurriyat activist

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Shutdown is being observed in Sopore and Zainageer areas of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday in view of shutdown call given by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against the killing of a Hurriyat activist and mourns the death of two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants killed in a gunfight yesterday.

Reports said that all shops, offices, educational institutes, petrol pumps, business establishments remained closed in Sopore and Zainageer areas.

Hurriyat Activist Hakim-ur-Rehman was killed by unidentified gunmen last week.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top