Shutdown in Sopore areas against killing of Hurriyat activist

Shutdown is being observed in Sopore and Zainageer areas of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday in view of shutdown call given by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against the killing of a Hurriyat activist and mourns the death of two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants killed in a gunfight yesterday.
Reports said that all shops, offices, educational institutes, petrol pumps, business establishments remained closed in Sopore and Zainageer areas.
Hurriyat Activist Hakim-ur-Rehman was killed by unidentified gunmen last week.