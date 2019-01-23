Shutdown in Shopian, Pulwama against six militant killings

Javid SofiPulwama
A shutdown is being observed in South Kashmir’s Shopian and Pulwama towns against the killing of six militants in two separate gunfights.
Reports said that shops and other business establishments were closed in Pulwama and Shopian, while public transport was also affected the towns.
On Tuesday three militants Shamsul Haq Mengnoo of Dragged village, Aamir Suhail Bhat of Chidipora and Shoib Ahmad Shah of Shermaal were killed in a gunfight with forces at Shermaal village.
On Monday three militants Sabzar Ahmad of Lashipora, Pulwama Syed Rubaan of Nazneenpora, Shopian and Touseef Ahmad Itoo of Nowpora Payeen Pulwama were killed in a gunfight at Hapatnaar area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.