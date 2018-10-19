Shutdown in Pulwama town, seeks body of slain militant

Javid SofiPulwama
A shutdown is being observed in south Kashmir's Pulwama town on Friday to demand the body of a militant who is believed to have been killed in a gunfight with government forces in Bandipora district last month.
All shops and business establishments are closed and public transport is also off the roads in the town.
A local militant Abdul Rashid lone son of Abdul Khaliq lone of Kangan village was believed to have been killed in a gunfight at Sumlar area of Bandipora district on September 25 along with four other militants.
The family members said that they approached authorities in Pulwama and Bandipora many times, seeking slain Lone's body for burial as per religious rituals at their village.
Another family from Kangan Ganderbal district, however, claimed the slain militant as their son after which authorities had taken DNA samples from both families and sent them to laboratory to ascertain the identity of the killed militant.
The villagers of Langan Pulwama have been protesting in Pulwama town frequently, demanding the body. They said that despite taking DNA samples a couple of weeks ago authorities are yet to hand over the slain militant's body to them.
Today's shutdown in Pulwama has been called by Kangan village and it is supported by various civil society groups.