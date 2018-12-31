About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Shutdown in Pulwama on 4th day against militant killings

Published at December 31, 2018 01:58 PM 0Comment(s)594views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A shutdown is being observed in Pulwama town in southern Kashmir for fourth consecutive day on Monday against the killings of militants.

Reports said all shops and business establishments are closed in the town, while vehicles were also seen less in the roads.

On Saturday four Jaish-e-Muhammad militants were killed in a gunfight with forces at Hanjan Payeen village of Pulwama.

On Friday a militant was killed in a brief gun battle with forces in Awantipora area of the district.

