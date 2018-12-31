Shutdown in Pulwama on 4th day against militant killings

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A shutdown is being observed in Pulwama town in southern Kashmir for fourth consecutive day on Monday against the killings of militants.
Reports said all shops and business establishments are closed in the town, while vehicles were also seen less in the roads.
On Saturday four Jaish-e-Muhammad militants were killed in a gunfight with forces at Hanjan Payeen village of Pulwama.
On Friday a militant was killed in a brief gun battle with forces in Awantipora area of the district.