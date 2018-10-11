Shutdown in poll-bound areas

Polls remained peaceful: DGP
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Oct 10:
The shutdown called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against the holding of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) election, evoked total response in poll-bound areas in Valley on Wednesday.
People largely stayed away from exercising their right to franchise in Srinagar and other districts of Valley in the second phase of ULB polls. The situation remained largely peaceful in the poll-bound areas.
All shops, business establishments, petrol pumps and educational institutions remained closed in poll-bound areas of Srinagar and the municipal limits of Langate, Sumbal, Kunzar, Watergam, Chararshrief, Beerwah, Magam Yaripora, Frisal, Anantnag and Bijbehara.
The public transport remained off in the poll-bound areas.
Authorities had deployed hundreds of police and paramilitary personnel in the poll-bound areas to secure the polling stations and foil protests and maintain law and order.
They security personnel were patrolling the roads and keeping close watch on the situation.
Authorities also suspended train services between Baramulla and Banihal as precautionary measures in view of polls.
A police official said the polling day passes off peacefully without any untoward incident.
Witnesses said group of voters barred photojournalists from covering the polls at Khushpora, Zainkote in Srinagar.
“The voters asked us not to capture pictures at the polling station and threatened to break our cameras if we do so,” said a photojournalist.
Another photojournalist, who had gone to cover polls in Sumbal municipal area, said that people objected them from taking pictures.
Meanwhile, Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh said the first as well as second phase of ULB polls passed off peacefully in the state.
“The deployment of forces and other arrangements were adequate. Public also cooperated and we hope the remaining two phases of polls will pass off peacefully,” he said.
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik had called for shutdown in poll bound areas to protest against the conducting of elections.
The authorities placed Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani and Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest while Yasin Malik was arrested by police before the start of elections.
