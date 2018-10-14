Shutdown in poll-bound areas

Separatists caged
Separatists caged
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 13:
The shutdown called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against the conduct of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls hit normal life in poll-bound areas on Saturday.
All shops, business establishments and private offices were closed in poll-bound areas including those falling under the jurisdiction of Srinagar Municipal Corporation where polling was held for 20 wards.
Transport services were also affected in the poll bound areas. However, in rest parts of Valley—where elections were not held—the life remained unaffected.
The heavy contingents of police and paramilitary CRPF men were deployed in poll bound areas and other sensitive areas of the Valley to maintain law and order and foil protests.
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik had asked people living in the areas where voting takes place Saturday to observe strike.
"In the poll-bound areas in the third-phase of the sham elections, people will show their complete disconnect and dismissal by staying away and boycotting this drama,” they said.
Meanwhile, authorities had reduced the mobile internet speeds across the valley as a precautionary measure.
Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani and Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq were placed under house detention while Malik was arrested by police before the beginning of elections.