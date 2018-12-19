Shutdown in parts of Uri against fitness trainer's murder

Noor ul HaqBaramulla
A complete shutdown is being observed in parts of Uri tehsil in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district against the murder of a 25-year-old fitness trainer.
Reports said that a complete shutdown is being observed in Chandanwari, Boniyar and Arubua areas of Uri against the mysterious murder of a fitness trainer Azim Nazir Khan son of Nazir Ahmed Khan of Arunbu, Boniyar.
All shops and business establishments are closed while as traffic is off the roads in these areas.
Hundreds of locals from Chandanwari and Boniyar took to streets and blocked Srinagar-Muzaffarabad highway, reports said.
The protesters were demanding justice for the family and strict action against the culprits involved in Khan’s murder.
Khan, according to police, was found hanging from a ceiling at a building in Azad Gung Baramulla on Tuesday, five days after he went missing.
Khan was a fitness trainer at Hulk Gym Centre at Azad Gunj Baramulla.