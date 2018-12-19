About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Shutdown in parts of Uri against fitness trainer's murder

Published at December 19, 2018 02:13 PM 0Comment(s)774views


Shutdown in parts of Uri against fitness trainer

Noor ul Haq

Baramulla

A complete shutdown is being observed in parts of Uri tehsil in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district against the murder of a 25-year-old fitness trainer.

Reports said that a complete shutdown is being observed in Chandanwari, Boniyar and Arubua areas of Uri against the mysterious murder of a fitness trainer Azim Nazir Khan son of Nazir Ahmed Khan of Arunbu, Boniyar.

All shops and business establishments are closed while as traffic is off the roads in these areas.

Hundreds of locals from Chandanwari and Boniyar took to streets and blocked Srinagar-Muzaffarabad highway, reports said.

The protesters were demanding justice for the family and strict action against the culprits involved in Khan’s murder. 

Khan, according to police, was found hanging from a ceiling at a building in Azad Gung Baramulla on Tuesday, five days after he went missing.

Khan was a fitness trainer at Hulk Gym Centre at Azad Gunj Baramulla.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top