May 19, 2019 | Agencies

Shutdown in parts of south Kashmir on fourth consecutive day

Normal life remained crippled for the fourth successive day on Sunday in parts of south Kashmir due to shutdown to protest against militant and civilian killings.

A police official said that there were no restrictions in any part of the valley though security forces remained deployed in strength to maintain law and order in sensitive areas.

Three Hizb militants were killed on Saturday during a gunfight in south Kashmir's Awantipora.

Thin traffic was observed in different areas of south Kashmir. Shops and business establishments remained closed, witnesses said.

However train services were resumed on Sunday.

