Shutdown in parts of Kashmir on R-Day

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Shutdown is being observed in several districts of Kashmir on Saturday with shops and business establishments and transport mostly off the roads.
Joint Resistance Leadership had called for shutdown on January 26, the Republic Day.
With the security beefed up in Srinagar where R-Day function is underway, there is little to no movement on roads while in the commercial centre Lal Chowk all shops are closed.
Train and internet services were also snapped by authorities on Saturday.