Shutdown in Kulgam, Anantnag continues

Srinagar

A complete shutdown was observed for the sixth consecutive day on Friday in Kulgam town of south Kashmir over civilian and militant killings.

While as shutdown was also observed in Anantnag district for the fifth day.

Reports said all shops, business establishments and private offices were closed while public transport was also off the road in the twin towns.  

On Sunday seven civilians were killed in a blast at a gunfight site at Laroo village in Kulgam. Three JeM militants were also killed in the gunfight.

