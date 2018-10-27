Shutdown in Kashmir to mark Oct 27 as 'black day'

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A complete shutdown is being observed in Kashmir on Saturday against the landing of Army in the valley on 27 October, 1947.
All shops, business establishments, private offices, schools, colleges are closed while public and private transport is also off the roads in Srinagar and other parts of Valley.
Local train services from Baramulla to Banihal has been also suspended by railway authorities for security reasons.
Authorities have imposed restrictions in Downtown area of areas including Nowhatta, MR Gunj, Safa Kadal, Rainawari, Khanyar, Kralkhud and Maisuma to prevent people from staging protests.
An official said the restrictions have been imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of strike called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL).
JRL has been calling for shutdown every year in Kashmir over the landing of Army on 27 October, 1947--the day it calls the “black day” in the history of Kashmir.
(Representional picture)