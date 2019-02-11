About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Shutdown in Kashmir to mark Maqbool Bhat's 35th death anniversary

Published at February 11, 2019 11:40 AM 0Comment(s)885views


Shutdown in Kashmir to mark Maqbool Bhat

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Kashmir valley is observing a shutdown on Monday to mark 35th death anniversary of JKLF founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, who was hanged in Delhi’s Tihar jail on this day in 1984.

All shops and business establishments are shut, while traffic is also off the roads in Srinagar and other parts of the valley.

Bhat was hanged and later buried in Tihar Jail in New Delhi on February 11, 1984.

JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik has called for protest against hanging of Bhat and reiterated the demand for return of mortal remains to his family.

 

(Representational picture) 

