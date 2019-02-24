Shutdown in Kashmir, restrictions in parts of Srinagar

RK Online DeskSrinagar
Normal life was hit across Kashmir valley on Sunday due to shutdown called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) and restrictions in parts of Srinagar city.
All shops, business establishments are closed, while transport is off the roads in the city and other parts of the valley.
Authorities have also imposed restrictions under section 144 in areas in Downtown areas of the city to maintain law and order.
The restrictions are enforced in five police stations in old city including Rainwaari, Nowhatta, Khanyar, MR Gunj and Safakadal to "maintain peace and order".
Joint contingents of police and paramilitary CRPF men have been deployed at sensitive locations, while concertina wires have been laid arcoss the roads in old city areas.
On Saturday tension gripped Kashmir following a crackdown on Jamaat-e-Islami and induction of additional forces in Kashmir with rumours linking the measures with the Supreme Court hearing of Article 35A.
Police, however, had maintained that measures were taken as a part of elections exercise. On Saturday Ameer (head) Jama’at Dr Abdul Hamid Fayaz was among around 150 leaders and supporters detained by authorities in a series of raids across the valley.
Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF Chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik , Salvation Movement chairman Zaffar Akber were also detained, while senior Hurriyat leader Abdul Gani Bhat was also placed under house arrest in Srinagar.
JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have called for shutdown in valley against the “arrests, censorship and any tampering” with Article 35A.