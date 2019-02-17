About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Shutdown in Kashmir against attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu, other states

Published at February 17, 2019 11:59 AM 0Comment(s)912views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A complete shutdown is being observed in Kashmir valley on Sunday to protest against the attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu and other parts of India.

All shops and business establishments are closed in Srinagar and other parts of Valley, while public transport is also off the roads.

On Saturday Kashmir Traders Manufacturers Federation (KTMF), Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) and others trade bodies in Valley jointly called for shutdown against attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu and other parts of India.

On Friday, several vehicles of Kashmiris were torched and damaged by mobs in Jammu following Thursday's Fidayeen attack on CRPF at Lethpora in which 40 CRPF men were killed.

Following the violence authorities imposed curfew in Jammu city which continues today.

Reports said that Kashmiris including businessmen and students residing in different states have been facing life threats and they were asked to vacate their respective places.

On Saturday Government of India (GoI) asked all states to ensure safety and security of the students and people from Jammu and Kashmir living in their areas in the wake of threats to them in some parts of India.

