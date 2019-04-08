Shutdown in Ganderbal parts on second day against local militant’s killing

April 08, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A shutdown is being observed for second consecutive day on Monday in central Kashmir's Kangan and Ganderbal towns against the killing of a local militant.

All the shops and business establishments are closed in Kangan, Nunar, Wayil, Dursuma, Manigam, Dudarhama and Beehma while public transport was also off the roads, reports said.

However, private vehicles were plying normally in these areas.

The authorities had announced closure of Government Degree College and Government Higher Secondary schools at Ganderbal and Nunar area, as a precautionary measure to prevent protests.

On Saturday the M.Tech student-turned-militant Rahil Rashid Sheikh of Nunar was killed along with an associate in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.