Shutdown in Dooru against alleged land grab by MLA's son

Shafat MirDooru (Anantnag):
A complete shutdown was observed in Dooru town of Anantnag district over the alleged land grab by the son of a PDP MLA, Sartaj Madni. The call for the shutdown was given by Local Auqaf Committee against the continuous occupation of Auqaf land by Aroot Madni, son of PDP MLA, who had taken a plot for running a car showroom there, several years ago and has not paid the rent for the same since then.
The locals also took out a protest rally, after Friday prayers, from Jamia Masjid Dooru, and demanded a stern punishment to the MLA’s son for illegal occupation of the Auqaf land. The protesters while marching, carried placards which read, ‘Put Sartaj Madni Behind the Bars’.
The protesters demanded the return of land to the Auqaf failing which they will be intensifying their protests.
“The local Auqaf had signed a lease agreement with Aroot Madni in April 2011 which would end after five years in April 2016. As per the agreement, he was supposed to pay five lakh and fifty thousand rupees for the duration of the lease, however, he only paid two lakh fifty thousand rupees, turning into a defaulter. Not only this, he breached the agreement and sublet the Auqaf property on his own to one Imran Baba. Aroot approached the Auqaf members several times seeking the extension of the agreement which was denied since he had turned a defaulter already. Instead of surrendering the property, he later demanded compensation from the Auqaf saying he had constructed some structures there, about which nothing was mentioned in the agreement. We have been compelled to come out on roads today to get the Auqaf land freed. He owes Auqaf some three lakh rupees as part of the already signed agreement and afterwards he has been occupying the land now for two more years without any agreement. He should immediately vacate the land and also pay the amount he owes Auqaf. We have been requesting him to free the land several times but he doesn’t bother to do so and is instead asking us to pay a compensation of seven lakh rupees”, says the Auqaf President, Mohammad Sidiq Sofi.
During 2016 Unrest, Aroot also secured the insurance claim after the property got gutted in a fire incident.
“Even after the agreement had formally ended on April 2016, he secured and received an insurance money for the blaze that happened on August 2016”, added the Auqaf member.