Shutdown in Bhaderwah after miscreants shout provocative slogans near Jama Masjid

Published at December 10, 2018 12:22 AM

Locals demand arrest, action against culprits


MOHD MAJID MALIK

Bhaderwah, Dec 9:

A complete shutdown was observed in Bhaderwah town against the provocative slogans shout by some miscreants near Jama Masjid in Bhaderwan
As per reports, the situation turned tense after four motorbike-borne youth passed along the road outside historic Jama Masjid, Bhaderwah, and shouted provocative slogans. At that time, some people were offering prayers in the Masjid.
The sloganeering triggered anger among the Muslim community members, who held a meeting under the banner of Anjuman-e-Islamia, Bhaderwah, president, Parvaiz Ahmed Sheikh.
The meeting gave shut down call in Bhaderwah during evening hours in protest against the “communal elements, who are bent on disrupting peace in the hilly town”.
Meanwhile, a peaceful rally was organized by the community members and tried to match towards Takya Chowk, but police did not allow them to move forward.
Anjuman-e-Islamia, Bhaderwah, president, Parvaiz Ahmed Sheikh, termed it an act of provocation in which rightwing people want to disrupt peace in Bhaderwah ahead of polls.
Sheikh said that administration in Bhaderwah is allegedly working on “direction of the rightwing people”.
He warned that if such acts are not stopped and accused persons are not arrested, it will send a wrong message and the Muslim community will not tolerate such uncivilized things.
ASP Bhaderwah, Rajinder Singh, SDPO Adil Reshu and SHO Bhaderwah Muneer Khan assured the agitating people that they are investigating the matter.

