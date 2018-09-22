Shutdown in Bandipora against militant killings

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A complete shutdown is being observed in north Kashmir's Bandipora to protest the killing of five militants in a two-day long gunfight with forces.
Reports said all the business establishments are shut while traffic is off the road.
Five militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in a gunfight with the government forces in Shokhbaba Sumlar in Bandipora yesterday.
Meanwhile, district administration has ordered closure of all educational institutions in Bandipora district today as a precautionary measure.