Shutdown in Bandipora against militant killings

Published at September 22, 2018 12:54 PM


Shutdown in Bandipora against militant killings

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A complete shutdown is being observed in north Kashmir's Bandipora to protest the killing of five militants in a two-day long gunfight with forces.

Reports said all the business establishments are shut while traffic is off the road.

Five militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in a gunfight with the government forces in Shokhbaba Sumlar in Bandipora yesterday.

Meanwhile, district administration has ordered closure of all educational institutions in Bandipora district today as a precautionary measure.

