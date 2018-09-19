About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Shutdown in Anantnag to mourn civilian killing

Published at September 19, 2018 02:05 AM 0Comment(s)294views

TeH leader among many detained by police in night raids


Shafat Mir

Anantnag, Sept 18:

A partial shutdown was observed for fourth consecutive day in south Kashmir’s Anantnag town to mourn the killing of a youth, Rouf Ganai, a native of Al Farooq colony Anchidora. Rouf was killed during clashes after the gunfight ended at Chowgam village in Devsar area of Kulgam district last Saturday.
He had received a bullet wound in his neck and died while being shifted to Srinagar hospital.
All shops and business establishments remained closed in the main town while stray incidents of stone pelting were also reported.
However, business resumed in the afternoon at Lal Chowk, General Bus stand and K P Road areas while traffic also plied normally.
Meanwhile, police picked up several youth from Anantnag town during night raids.
Among those detained was Tehreek e Hurriyat tehsil president Anantnag Ashiq Hussain Narchoor.

 

