Shutdown disrupts normal life in Kashmir

March 09, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Friday prayers barred at Jamia for second week

Normal life was disrupted in Kashmir on Friday due to shutdown called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against slapping of Public Safety Act (PSA) on Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chairman Yasin Malik, ban on Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and attempts to tinker with Article 35A.

The authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar to prevent protests and maintain law and order.

Restrictions under section 144 CrPc were imposed in six police station areas of Srinagar including Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, MR Gunj, Safakadal and Maisuma.

Contingents of forces were deployed along the roads in these areas to prevent protests and stone-pelting while coils of concertina wire were laid across the roads at some places to restrict movement of public and transport.

Authorities also barred people from offering Friday Congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar on second consecutive Friday.

“For the 2nd consecutive week mandatory Friday Prayers barred at Jamia Masjid Srinagar by the ruling regime. People caged in homes, leadership either under house arrest or jailed under PSA,” Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq wrote on twitter.

The contingents of forces were also deployed at the gates of Jamia Masjid and people were not allowed to offer Friday prayers there.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) had called for shutdown on Friday to protests against the arrest of JKLF chief Yasin Malik, ban on Jammat-e-Islami and attempts to tinker with hereditary State subject law under pretext of 35-A and intimidating raids of the NIA against Kashmiris.

Authorities had placed Mirwaiz under house arrest while Syed Ali Geelani continued to remain under house detention for some time now.

Yasin Malik was booked under PSA yesterday and shifted to Kotebhalwal jail, Jammu.

After Friday prayers scores of JRL leaders and activists staged a protest demonstration at Maisuma to demand release of Malik, political prisoners and revocation of ban on Jama’at-e-Islami.

Similar protests were held at Lal Bazar and Hyderpora area of the city.

Senior JKLF leader Muhammad Rafi Nanaji was detained by police from his Natipora residence, a spokesman of the amalgam said.

Meanwhile, a shutdown was observed across the valley in response to JRL call.

Shops, business establishments and private offices remained closed while public transport was off the roads.