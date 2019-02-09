Shutdown being observed in Valley on Guru's hanging anniversary

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A shutdown is being observed in north, central and south Kashmir's districts on the sixth hanging anniversary of Afzal Guru.
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) had called for complete shutdown on Februray 9 and 11 to mark the hanging anniversaries of Afzal Guru and Maqbool Butt.
Shops and commercial establishments have remained closed so far in several districts of Kashmir, while there is thin movement of traffic on roads.
Train services have also been suspended in Kashmir.