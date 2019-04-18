Shutdown being observed in Kashmir on poll day

Shutdown is being observed in Kashmir valley on the poll day -- second phase of Lok Sabha polls -- following the strike call given by separatists.
Shops and commercial establishments remained closed on Thursday and there was thin movement of traffic on roads in several districts of valley.
The second phase of Lok Sabha polls is underway in valley where Srinagar constituency has registered low turnout since morning.
Shutdown is being observed in Kashmir valley on the poll day -- second phase of Lok Sabha polls -- following the strike call given by separatists.
Shops and commercial establishments remained closed on Thursday and there was thin movement of traffic on roads in several districts of valley.
The second phase of Lok Sabha polls is underway in valley where Srinagar constituency has registered low turnout since morning.