Shutdown affects normal life in Kashmir

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Jan 26:
The normal life came to a grinding halt in Kashmir on Saturday due to shutdown called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL).
All shops, business establishments and private offices remained closed in Srinagar city and other parts of the Valley. The public and private transport was off the roads. Only security vehicles were plying on the deserted roads.
People mostly preferred to stay indoors to avoid inconvenience due to tightened security measures.
Forces had sealed GhantaGhar, Srinagar by erecting concertina wires and barricades at its all entry and exit points to prevent any untoward incident.
The force personnel were patrolling and frisking the passerby at LalChowk, where militants had lobbed grenades on forces bunkers last week.
The Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium, Srinagar—the venue of the main function January 26—was also put under heavy security cover. It remained out of bounds for public due to travel restrictions imposed on road stretch from Sonawar up to Ram MunshiBagh.
The authorities suspended mobile internet services across Kashmir as part of security drill.
Mobile internet services were snapped in the early hours as stringent security arrangements were put in place.
The mobile internet service was later restored in the evening
However, the mobile phone services, which used to be suspended for the duration of the parade on January 26 and August 15 were functioning as usual.
Due to security reasons, authorities also suspended train service on Baramulla-Banihal route as precautionary measure.
JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik had called for a complete shutdown on January 26 to register their strong protest against the Government of India’s “policy of non-resolution of Kashmir issue” by observing January 26 as a “black day”.
JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik and many other separatist leaders, who were detained yesterday, remained under detention to prevent them from taking protest demonstration on January 26.
