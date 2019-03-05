About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Shutdown affects normal life in Kashmir

Published at March 05, 2019 12:08 PM 0Comment(s)972views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A shutdown is being observed in Kashmir valley on Tuesday in response to a call by the trade bodies against ban on Jama’at-e-Islami and assault on Article 35A.

All shops and establishments are closed in Srinagar and other district headquarters of the valley.

However, the transport services is unaffected. 

Kashmir-based trade bodies had on Monday called for a complete shutdown against “continued attacks” on special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Government of India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami and arrested spree."

 

(Representational picture)

