Shun violence, return to mainstream: Modi to Kashmir youth

‘Development only solution to conflict’
Inaugurates Kishen Ganga power project
Faisul YaseenSrinagar, May 19:
Appealing Kashmiri youth throwing stones and taking up arms to shun violence and return to the mainstream, Prime Minister NarendraModi Saturday and said development was the only solution to any conflict.
“Those youth who have lost their way should return to the mainstream, the mainstream that is their homes and families, their parents, and their role in the development of Jammu Kashmir,” he said after the electronic inauguration of the 330 MW Kishen Ganga hydroelectric project, which has come up at a cost of around Rs6000 croreand a 42-km semi ring road project for Srinagar city expected to cost around Rs2000 crore at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.
During his 25-minute speech, Modi said under the leadership of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP)-BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) coalition government in the State and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at New Delhi were trying to bring youth influenced by foreign powers and those damaging their own pure land to the mainstream.
Stressing that there wasnosubstitute to peace, he said youth had a role to play to make Jammu Kashmir proud.
“The stones and arms taken up by Jammu Kashmir youth are hurting their own State,” Modi said. “They need to come out of this atmosphere for their own future, and for the future of generations to come, and connect not only with the development of Kashmir but to the development of entire India too.”
Terming Kashmiris and Indians as “sons of the same Bharat Mata”, he said no power in the world could separate a brother from a brother or force a mother to differentiate between her sons.
“Those who for years have tried to create fissures between the two are now bursting at their seams,” the PM said in an apparent reference to Pakistan.
Referring to the Insaniyat (Humanism), Jamhooriyat (Democracy) and Kashmiriyat(Kashmir's age-old legacy of Hindu-Muslim amity) slogan of former prime minister and veteran BJP leader, AtalBihari Vajpayee, he said, “Atalji was a fan of Kashmiriyat and Modi too is a Murid (a committed disciple) of the same Kashmiriyat.”
Recalling that he had from Red Fort too stated that Kashmir issue cannot be dealt with Gali and Goli but Gale LaganeSey (by hugs and embraces), Modi said, “We have Niti (strategy), Niyat (intention) and we don’t stay away from Nirneys (decision making).”
He said whether it was a case of providing amnesty to the hundreds of youth who had police cases against them or the Ramadan ceasefire, the idea was that every Kashmiri should heave a sigh of relief, and witness peace and development.
According to the government, over 9000 youth have been provided amnesty after withdrawing cases against them while GoI announced a unilateral ceasefire during the holy month of Ramadan asking troops, paramilitary forces and Police to initiate operations against the militants.
“This is not just a ceasefire, it is also a lesson for awakening those who use Islam to perpetuate terrorism,” Modi said.
The PM said Kashmiris were watching how they were being kept in loop and for this GoIhadappointed an interlocutor (Dineshwar Sharma) who was meeting different representatives and groups.
“Whosoever wants to say anything, should talk to him,” he said. “He (interlocutor) is talking to everyone to strengthen the peace process and the government is not leaving any stone unturned for keeping Kashmiriyat and Jhamooriyat intact.”
Laying emphasis on development, Modi said, “Every issue, every conflict has only one solution – development, development and only development.”
Suggesting that a ‘new Jammu Kashmir’anda peaceful Jammu Kashmirwould make India strong,hesaidall countries that had treaded the other path (violence) were returning from that path.
“We have to take peace forward and GoI will not remain behind and take all decisions necessary and Jammu Kashmir once again will become the crown of India,” the PM said.
Staring his speech with Kashmiri salutations, ‘Karivmyanitarfusalamkabool, tuheasivewarpaethtesethusalamat’, Modi said after spending Diwali in Kashmir, he had come to Kashmir during the holy month of Ramadan.
“This is the time to remember the teachings and principles of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) who taught equality among the society,” he said.
Referring to the Kishen Ganga hydroelectric project, the PM said it would provide Jammu Kashmir not only free (13 percent) power but adequate power supply too.
He said of GoI’sRs 80,000 crorepackage sanctioned for the State by GoItwo-and-a-half years back, Rs 63,000 crore projects had been approved and Rs 20,000 crorealreadyspent.
Modi said Jammu Kashmir’s water and its youth should be utilised for the people of the State and keeping that in mind, efforts were being made to provide uninterrupted electricity to every house in Jammu Kashmir.
“For the past 4 years, we are working on different projects and the Rs 8000 crore power project in Kishtwar will start soon,” he said. “Another Rs 4000 crore is being spent to improve the power distribution system of the State.”
The PM said efforts were also being made to ensure that the electricity bills do not become a burden on the households which had power connections.
“Under the Ujala scheme, 78 lakh energy bulbs were distributed in J&K that will help save the State Rs 400 crore power bill,” he said.
Terming tourism as the biggest means of development in the State, Modi said Jammu Kashmir had the capacity to increase the economic growth of the country.
“Work on 12 development authorities, three tourism circuits, 50 tourist villages will be started by investing Rs 2000 crore,” he said.
The PM also termed connectivity as a big game changer saying half of the GoI’s package to the State was being spent on the road sector.
“The longest tunnel in the country, Zojila tunnel will write a new history of J&K’s development,” he said. “After the completion of Srinagar-Shopian-Qazigund highway and Chennani-Mahadev road, time and resources of the people will be saved.”
The PM also promised to provide helicopter services to the places in the State that remain cut-off during the winters.
About the smart cities project, he said for improving the sewerage condition, work was going on in Jammu and Srinagar under the Rs 550 croreAmritYojana.
Modi was also praise for a 5-year-old Kashmiri girl, Jannat, who remains busy cleaning the Dal Lake saying, “I have seen her video on social media, and when the country’s future has such pious thinking, it gives me pleasure to be part of this mission.”
About the West Pakistan refugees, he said the government would spent Rs3500 crore on their rehabilitation.
Calling for paying more attention to sports, the PM said many J&K youth had become role models for the youth across India.
“Tajamul, a girl from Bandipora brought laurels to the country in kickboxing and similarly when I see the names of Jammu Kashmir youth in civil service and meet them, I feel very happy,” he said.
Modi said under the Himayat scheme, GoI had provided job training to 1 lakh youth while over 16,000 children had got benefit under the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship schemes.
“A plan is also being made for providing job opportunities to over 60,000 school and college dropouts,” he said.
About the GoI’s plans for making the State’s security grid strong, the PM said saidfiveIndian Reserve Police (IRP) battalions would be raised whose recruitment process was in the last stage.
“This will also provide employment to 5000 youth in the security sector,” he said.
Modi said 125 crore people of India were working on a dream of ‘New India’ and Jammu Kashmir could become the shining star of this New India.
“There is no reason why Jammu Kashmir can’t have the best educational and health institutions, and best roads and airports,” he said.
However, the prime minster said many powers did not want Jammu Kashmir’s development, and see the people of the State live prosperous lives.
“We have to answer these foreign powers and keep moving ahead,” he said.
Just as he started his speech, Modi concluded his speech in Kashmiri language saying, “Sethasethashukriya; Khadathevneykhushtekhushaal.”
GovernorNarinderNathVohra, Chief MinisterMehbooba Mufti, Union Minister for Roads and HighwaysNitinGadkari, Deputy Chief MinisterKanvinder Gupta, Union Minister of State for PowerR K Singh, Minister of State in PMOJitendra Singh, Minister for PowerSunil Sharma, former chief minister and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah, Member of ParliamentMuzaffarHussainBaig were present on the occasion.
Earlier, Modiwas received at the Srinagar airport by GovernorVohra, the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati RajAbdul RehmanVeeri, Minister for RevenueGhulamNabi Lone, Minister for PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Sham LalChaudhary, Chief SecretaryBharatBushanVyas, Director General of PoliceSheesh PaulVaid and other officers.
