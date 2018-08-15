Shun violence, join families again: Governor to militants

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Governor N N Vohra on Wednesday asked the youth who have joined the militant ranks to shun the path of violence, saying that dialogue is the only way out to resolve the issues.
According to the reports, after unfurling tri-colour here at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium, Vohra said that from past few months, several youth including Degree holders have joined the militant ranks but it is a good sign that some among them have joined their families back.
“I appeal to the authorities to use their excellent behaviour to help in returning of these youth so that they will think about their future,” he said in his Independence Day speech.
He said that from last year’s since he assumed the office here, he has been continuously saying that the dialogue is the only way to resolve the issue and nothing can be achieved through the violence, which only creates vested interests.
“I appeal the people irrespective of their affiliations to make sincere efforts to promote reconciliation and communal harmony in the State,” he added.
Vohra who is currently heading the State following the end of PDP-BJP bonhomie appealed people affiliated with political parties or civil societies to think what has been gained from the confusion in the state.
He said that the current chaos in the state has portrayed the wrong image of the state, thus leading to the discouragement of tourism and loss to the state’s economy.
Appealing the mainstream political parties to extend their support to help in restoring peace, Vohra in his speech said that the state administration is mulling to hold the civic polls in Jammu and Kashmir from September this year.
Vohra said that the elections for the urban local bodies and Panchayat that were not held since long and now will be held from September this year. “Theelections for urban local bodies will be held in September-October while as the panchayat elections will be held in October-December this year,” he added.
Pertinently, the elections for urban local bodies and panchayat were not held from past nearly eight years.
Vohra asserted that the delay in holding electing the bodies has led to the considerable loss of funds in urban and rural areas. “The funds could have been available in case the democratic activity could have been held on time,” he added.
He said that following assuming the charge, the administration led by him has taken several steps for organizing the polls for urban local bodies and panchayat. “The administration is putting its every effort to hold the polls at an earliest. Besides logistic support, we will also ensure adequate funds and other required things to the urban local bodies and Panchayats once they will be established,” he added.
Governor in his speech also appealed the mainstream political parties to extend their support to the state administration for creating an atmosphere conducive for the polls.
“The democratic exercise would help in restoration of peace in the State,” he added. (KNS)