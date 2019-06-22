Shun violence

June 22, 2019 | Dear Editor,

This is in response to the recent cycle of violence that has the sanction of the political leaders based in New Delhi. This is nothing new. The government is following the same policy which belligerent countries are pursing for example in Iraq and Afghanistan; they are suppressing the people of Kashmir in the same manner as Israel has suppressed the people of Palestine. The government is committing a crime by giving freehand to violence. There are innumerable crimes committed by armed forces. If the government wants to win the hearts and minds of people, it has to shun the violence in Kashmir.

Rouf Sadiq