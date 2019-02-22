Shun hatred against Kashmir, its people; says Sikh body

Srinagar:
All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) has asked people of India especially those living in the northern states to shun hatred against Kashmir and its people.
In a statement issued here, APSCC Chairman, Jagmohan Singh Raina said that people who visited Kashmir in the recent past as tourists should take the initiative and come up as ambassadors of peace.
Raina said that it is highly unfortunate that Kashmiris are being targeted in different parts of the country for no fault of theirs. The Committee has asked the people to maintain communal harmony and brotherhood.
"No sane person would be happy with death and gore but that doesn't mean that innocent people are targeted in reaction to any blast or similar action carried out by militants. As elections are approaching political parties would try their best to exploit the emotions of commoners thus leading to hardships to people of Kashmir putting up in various areas of India for different reasons," Raina said.